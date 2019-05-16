1391 Can they Become B2B Version of LastPass?

1390 With $3m+ in ARR and 300+ Customers, He's Making Digital Advertising Easier for Publishers

1389 With $10m in ARR, He's Helping Publishers Better Monetize Social Traffic

1388 Does he really have $95k in MRR? You decide.

1387 He's Paid $15m+ to Freelance Writers in Past 12 Months

1386 AdTech Platform Acquired by GTCR Doing "Well North of $30m in ARR"

1385 Atlassian Passes $1B ARR Run Rate, Thinking About Acquisitions of "System of Record" companies

1384 CyberSecurity SaaS CarbonBlack Passes $200m ARR Charging $30/Device/per

1383 Treehouse Moves from $24m ARR B2C SaaS to B2B Helping Companies Scale Dev Teams

1382 Bot Controversies Killing this Twitter Growth Company, $12k in MRR, Can't Sell

1381 When should you shut your agency down to go all in on SaaS?

1380 SaaS Company in Floripa Launches, Passes $5k/mo Helping Websites Scale with CDN Solutions

1379 Live Video for Consumer Brands like Pottery Barn Passes $3m in ARR

1378 250 Content Producers Pay Him $6k/yr For Storytelling Drag and Drop Platform

1377 Moving To Enterprise Reduced Revenue Churn by 50% in Under 12 Months

1376 SMB Marketing space CEO: We're about to close $5m on a $36m valuation

1375 NewRelic Competitor Hits $2m in ARR, 900 Customers, Growing 80% yoy

1374 Your Dish Network Repair Man Probably Uses This $1m+ ARR Tool For Communication

1373 300 Companies Use Him to Ship, $8m in ARR, $12.5m Raised

1372 How He Took Net Revenue Churn from 57% to 10% in 12 Months

1371 Gmail Helpdesk About to Close $4m Round on $20m Pre with $1.4m in ARR

1370 He Does $1m/yr Producing 1 Minute Explainer Videos at Scale

1369 He Makes $30k/mo from Youtube While Building his App to 85,000 MAU

1368 "Better Than Hootsuite" Tool Passes $250k in MRR on just $300k Raised

1367 CloudBeds Passes $10m in ARR, Launches AirBnB Partnership

1366 ACT! and SalesLogix Founders New Company Hits $1m in ARR

1365 He's Paid $250k to Travel Influencers on Behalf of Brands

1364 Are you being acquired? "No comment"

1363 Test IO CEO: We'll Pass $10m in ARR Soon

