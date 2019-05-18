My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
1392 $104m in ARR and Bootstrapped?!?! How?!
Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 00:25 – Why Kellogg was named top CEO by Glassdoor 00:45 – How Madwire has grown to 600 employees 01:25 – Why they operate on a hybrid SaaS and professional service model 02:30 – How they view revenue per employee and prioritize it 03:15 – Why they are doing $175k in revenue per employee today 03:30 – How Madwire is doing $105M in ARR right now 04:00 – Why they help small businesses with marketing at scale 04:50 – How they are serving 10k active customers at this point in time 05:05 – Why their average new account is paying around $1,500 each month 05:45 – How Madwire has scaled with $7.5M in outside funding 06:15 – Why they are cash flow positive 06:35 – How they are still growing 40% year over year 07:45 – Why they track churn in two unique ways 10:00 – How they receive payback within 3 months on a $3k CAC 11:10 – Why they are landing customers entirely through digital channels 12:10 – How he started the company with his father in 2009 13:45 – Why they've set aside stock and equity for top performing employees 14:40 – How they are targeting an IPO in the next few years 15:30 – Why they would look to IPO in two years 16:30 – The Famous Five JB Kellogg is the co-founder of SMB marketing platform, Madwire and Marketing 360. JB was named the Top CEO in the country by Glassdoor in 2016.  Company website: https://www.madwire.com/ SaaS Metrics: Founded: 2009 Customers: 10,000 ARPU: $875 (monthly) Annual recurring revenue: $104 million Founded: 2009 Funding: $7.5m Team: 600
Play
Title
1393 Agency Spin Out Launches, Gets First $9k/mo in Revenue
1392 $104m in ARR and Bootstrapped?!?! How?!
1391 Can they Become B2B Version of LastPass?
1390 With $3m+ in ARR and 300+ Customers, He's Making Digital Advertising Easier for Publishers
1389 With $10m in ARR, He's Helping Publishers Better Monetize Social Traffic
1388 Does he really have $95k in MRR? You decide.
1387 He's Paid $15m+ to Freelance Writers in Past 12 Months
1386 AdTech Platform Acquired by GTCR Doing "Well North of $30m in ARR"
1385 Atlassian Passes $1B ARR Run Rate, Thinking About Acquisitions of "System of Record" companies
1384 CyberSecurity SaaS CarbonBlack Passes $200m ARR Charging $30/Device/per
1383 Treehouse Moves from $24m ARR B2C SaaS to B2B Helping Companies Scale Dev Teams
1382 Bot Controversies Killing this Twitter Growth Company, $12k in MRR, Can't Sell
1381 When should you shut your agency down to go all in on SaaS?
1380 SaaS Company in Floripa Launches, Passes $5k/mo Helping Websites Scale with CDN Solutions
1379 Live Video for Consumer Brands like Pottery Barn Passes $3m in ARR
1378 250 Content Producers Pay Him $6k/yr For Storytelling Drag and Drop Platform
1377 Moving To Enterprise Reduced Revenue Churn by 50% in Under 12 Months
1376 SMB Marketing space CEO: We're about to close $5m on a $36m valuation
1375 NewRelic Competitor Hits $2m in ARR, 900 Customers, Growing 80% yoy
1374 Your Dish Network Repair Man Probably Uses This $1m+ ARR Tool For Communication
1373 300 Companies Use Him to Ship, $8m in ARR, $12.5m Raised
1372 How He Took Net Revenue Churn from 57% to 10% in 12 Months
1371 Gmail Helpdesk About to Close $4m Round on $20m Pre with $1.4m in ARR
1370 He Does $1m/yr Producing 1 Minute Explainer Videos at Scale
1369 He Makes $30k/mo from Youtube While Building his App to 85,000 MAU
1368 "Better Than Hootsuite" Tool Passes $250k in MRR on just $300k Raised
1367 CloudBeds Passes $10m in ARR, Launches AirBnB Partnership
1366 ACT! and SalesLogix Founders New Company Hits $1m in ARR
1365 He's Paid $250k to Travel Influencers on Behalf of Brands
1364 Are you being acquired? "No comment"

All Series

The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
Finding Mastery

Finding Mastery

I’ve been in the trenches with some of the best performers in the world – some who shift how we conceive what’s possible — others who have pushed their own boundaries — ranging from hall of fame athletes to action sport game-changers, entrepreneurs, Mixed Martial Artists, to musicians who influence the rhythm of the world. I’m Dr. Michael Gervais, and I’m excited to decode the many paths toward mastery and provide applied practices that we can all use to be and do more in our lives.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.