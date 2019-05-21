My Queue

Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
1395 Kahuna Helps Marketplaces Keep Buyers and Sellers Engaged, Way more than $3m in ARR
00:30 – How Kahuna focuses on customer engagement 03:05 – Why they price based on volume and usage 03:50 – How he made the decision to join Kahuna after they approached him 04:50 – Why both of Kahuna's founders are still involved in the company 05:10 – Their team of 40 full-time employees is based in Redwood City 05:40 – Why they've scaled to serve 100 total customers internationally 06:40 – How they have more than doubled revenue year over year 07:00 – Why they've raised close to $50M in outside capital 07:40 – How they are managing churn across 08:30 – Why Kahuna's net revenue retention is well north of 100% 10:30 – How they aim for payback on customer acquisition within 12 months 12:00 – Why computing power is their main expense 13:00 – How their margins are still well within the average SaaS range 13:30 – Why they did an inside round in Q4 2017 and not looking to raise at present 14:00 – How they are still burning cash today 14:15 – Why they are north of $3M in ARR and targeting 100% growth YoY again this year 15:15 – The Famous Five
The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
Finding Mastery

I’ve been in the trenches with some of the best performers in the world – some who shift how we conceive what’s possible — others who have pushed their own boundaries — ranging from hall of fame athletes to action sport game-changers, entrepreneurs, Mixed Martial Artists, to musicians who influence the rhythm of the world. I’m Dr. Michael Gervais, and I’m excited to decode the many paths toward mastery and provide applied practices that we can all use to be and do more in our lives.
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.