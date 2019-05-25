1399 Isralei Defense CEO Passes $250k MRR for Real Time Visitor Segmentation

The Top
Israeli Defense CEO Passes $250k MRR for Real Time Visitor Segmentation
I am an Israeli entrepreneur with a specialty in data science; after building several e-commerce sites, I recognized the tremendous need for personalization and the opportunity to fill a niche in the market, and so eventually I arrived at a venture that serves one of my chief passions, utilizing AI and digital automation to create an internet that is more personal and efficient. Since 2008, we at Personyze have been honing and perfecting the tools we use to accomplish that goal, and today I am happy to say we have created one of the most versatile and powerful personalization solutions on the market.