The Top
1406 How Continuous Improvement Platform 15Five Hit $10m ARR using Land and Expand
David Hassell is a serial entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of 15Five. David’s foray into entrepreneurship begun nearly 20 years ago, co-founding three companies in ad tech, kite surfing adventure travel, and leadership coaching before starting 15Five, where he sees the opportunity to help organizations and everyone in them reach their highest potential. David formerly served as the President of the San Francisco chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization and was later named by Forbes “The Most Connected Man You Don’t Know in Silicon Valley.” He’s been featured in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Inc.