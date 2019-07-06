1413 With $4m in ARR, This Cannabis POS System Is Market Leader Growing 3x YoY

Add to Queue

1412 Passed $12m in ARR, Banks Use This API To Decrease Currency Risk

Add to Queue

1411 This Tool is Flat, Bootstrapped, Why Won't Founder Get The Hell out and Sell?

Add to Queue

1410 Bootstrapped Enterprise Email Marketing Firm Breaks $3.6m ARR, 70% YoY Growth

Add to Queue

1409 $1.5B Freshworks To IPO: Growing 40% YoY, Passes $100M in ARR, $250M Raised, 150,000 Companies Using

Add to Queue

1408 Quickly Launch Video Creatives With Automatic Tool Lumen5, $100k in MRR

Add to Queue

1407 Ex Facebook Now Happily Bootstrapping in UX Research Tool Space Past $125k in MRR

Add to Queue

1406 How Continuous Improvement Platform 15Five Hit $10m ARR using Land and Expand

Add to Queue

1405 How ClickDimensions is using Microsoft Ecosytem To Drive to $40m in ARR

Add to Queue

1404 He was fired then went all in, now $30k/mo

Add to Queue

1403 This Direct Mailing SaaS Company Went From $0 to $135k in MRR Using Hubspot Partner Ecosystem

Add to Queue

1402 100% Female Owned, Bootstrapped, Marketing Automation Company for SMB's Passes $85k in MRR

Add to Queue

1401 UserTesting CEO "We're at $65m in ARR Now, Hoping to Break $80m by EOY" across 3000 paying customers

Add to Queue

1400 How he Plans to Reach Profitability in CRM space by EOY

Add to Queue

1399 Isralei Defense CEO Passes $250k MRR for Real Time Visitor Segmentation

Add to Queue

1398 How Limelight Is Shifting to More SaaS Revenue, $5m Currently

Add to Queue

1397 How He Plans to Solve 12% Churn

Add to Queue

1396 Percolate Flirts with $40m in ARR, 600 Brands Using as Their Ultimate Content Machine

Add to Queue

1395 Kahuna Helps Marketplaces Keep Buyers and Sellers Engaged, Way more than $3m in ARR

Add to Queue

1394 How he used affiliates to go from Zero to $50k in MRR in 16 Months

Add to Queue

1393 Agency Spin Out Launches, Gets First $9k/mo in Revenue

Add to Queue

1392 $104m in ARR and Bootstrapped?!?! How?!

Add to Queue

1391 Can they Become B2B Version of LastPass?

Add to Queue

1390 With $3m+ in ARR and 300+ Customers, He's Making Digital Advertising Easier for Publishers

Add to Queue

1389 With $10m in ARR, He's Helping Publishers Better Monetize Social Traffic

Add to Queue

1388 Does he really have $95k in MRR? You decide.

Add to Queue

1387 He's Paid $15m+ to Freelance Writers in Past 12 Months

Add to Queue

1386 AdTech Platform Acquired by GTCR Doing "Well North of $30m in ARR"

Add to Queue

1385 Atlassian Passes $1B ARR Run Rate, Thinking About Acquisitions of "System of Record" companies

Add to Queue