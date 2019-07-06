The Top
1412 Passed $12m in ARR, Banks Use This API To Decrease Currency Risk
Darren M. Jer CEO and Co-Founder Darren co-founded MarketFactory in 2008 with a vision of providing clean, fast code to the FX market, and is currently CEO. Prior to founding MarketFactory, Darren led sales and operations in the financial services markets for over a decade. Darren was head of new business sales Americas for EBS / ICAP. Prior to that, he was sales executive for IBM wall street accounts. Darren earned a BA in English and political science from Duke University. Outside of MarketFactory, Darren is an active member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York and All Souls Langham Place in London. When necessary, Darren can hurt a lot of people’s ears at karaoke.