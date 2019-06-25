The Top
1430 Can You Do 50% Consulting, 50% SaaS On Top of Open Source CRM Framework?
Greg Soper is the CEO of SalesAgility (https://www.salesagility.com/)
|Title
|1431 CRM for Speakers Passes $30k in MRR
|1430 Can You Do 50% Consulting, 50% SaaS On Top of Open Source CRM Framework?
|1429 Enterprise Collect Customer Data With This $11m ARR Tool
|1428 Bootstrapped and $12m in ARR. My kinda CEO!
|1427 Tool Helps You Drive Expansion Revenue, Passes 30 Customers $700k in ARR
|1426 Adtech DSP Passes $30m in Revenue With Addition of New Data Product
|1425 He Pivoted From IBM Reseller to SaaS in 1998, Now $5m in ARR
|1424 He Launched CRM in 2003, Bootstrapped, now $3.5m in ARR
|1423 How He Moved from Design Agency to SaaS Launch First $14k in MRR
|1422 How He Drove $300k Expansion on $1m ARR Cohort in 12 Months
|1421 How He IPO'd $2m ARR Company on Polish Exchange
|1420 He Went Zero to $1m in ARR in 6 Months, Bootstrapped
|1419 "I Don't Know What Logo Churn Means", I Predict They'll Be Dead in Under 12 Months
|1418 $2.4M ARR Marketing Automation Company CEO Would Sell for $10M Today
|1417 CloudHealth CEO On $500M VMWare Exit, 70% yoy Growth, $50m+ in ARR
|1416 They'd like to Raised $1m on $6m Pre For Google Drive for RSS Feeds Concept Doing $35k in MRR
|1415 Professor Acquires Company to Teach Students Entrepreneurship
|1414 $6m in ARR, 3x YoY Growth Knotch Helps Enterprise Brands Measure Their Marketing
|1413 With $4m in ARR, This Cannabis POS System Is Market Leader Growing 3x YoY
|1412 Passed $12m in ARR, Banks Use This API To Decrease Currency Risk
|1411 This Tool is Flat, Bootstrapped, Why Won't Founder Get The Hell out and Sell?
|1410 Bootstrapped Enterprise Email Marketing Firm Breaks $3.6m ARR, 70% YoY Growth
|1409 $1.5B Freshworks To IPO: Growing 40% YoY, Passes $100M in ARR, $250M Raised, 150,000 Companies Using
|1408 Quickly Launch Video Creatives With Automatic Tool Lumen5, $100k in MRR
|1407 Ex Facebook Now Happily Bootstrapping in UX Research Tool Space Past $125k in MRR
|1406 How Continuous Improvement Platform 15Five Hit $10m ARR using Land and Expand
|1405 How ClickDimensions is using Microsoft Ecosytem To Drive to $40m in ARR
|1404 He was fired then went all in, now $30k/mo
|1403 This Direct Mailing SaaS Company Went From $0 to $135k in MRR Using Hubspot Partner Ecosystem
|1402 100% Female Owned, Bootstrapped, Marketing Automation Company for SMB's Passes $85k in MRR
