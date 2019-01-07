1437 Social Listening Tool Hits $4.8m in ARR Selling to Governments

1436 How He Used Partnerships To Grow 10x YoY to $6m in ARR

1435 Live Chat For Business Passes $5m in ARR, 31,000 Customers, Bootstrapped

1434 She Saved a Pre Revenue $60m Raised Company, Then Launched Own Passing $6m in ARR for Team Alignment Tool

1433 Can You Run 2 $1.5m ARR Companies At Same Time?

1432 $100M/Day In AirBnB Bookings, He Makes $375k/mo Selling The Data

1431 CRM for Speakers Passes $30k in MRR

1430 Can You Do 50% Consulting, 50% SaaS On Top of Open Source CRM Framework?

1429 Enterprise Collect Customer Data With This $11m ARR Tool

1428 Bootstrapped and $12m in ARR. My kinda CEO!

1427 Tool Helps You Drive Expansion Revenue, Passes 30 Customers $700k in ARR

1426 Adtech DSP Passes $30m in Revenue With Addition of New Data Product

1425 He Pivoted From IBM Reseller to SaaS in 1998, Now $5m in ARR

1424 He Launched CRM in 2003, Bootstrapped, now $3.5m in ARR

1423 How He Moved from Design Agency to SaaS Launch First $14k in MRR

1422 How He Drove $300k Expansion on $1m ARR Cohort in 12 Months

1421 How He IPO'd $2m ARR Company on Polish Exchange

1420 He Went Zero to $1m in ARR in 6 Months, Bootstrapped

1419 "I Don't Know What Logo Churn Means", I Predict They'll Be Dead in Under 12 Months

1418 $2.4M ARR Marketing Automation Company CEO Would Sell for $10M Today

1417 CloudHealth CEO On $500M VMWare Exit, 70% yoy Growth, $50m+ in ARR

1416 They'd like to Raised $1m on $6m Pre For Google Drive for RSS Feeds Concept Doing $35k in MRR

1415 Professor Acquires Company to Teach Students Entrepreneurship

1414 $6m in ARR, 3x YoY Growth Knotch Helps Enterprise Brands Measure Their Marketing

1413 With $4m in ARR, This Cannabis POS System Is Market Leader Growing 3x YoY

1412 Passed $12m in ARR, Banks Use This API To Decrease Currency Risk

1411 This Tool is Flat, Bootstrapped, Why Won't Founder Get The Hell out and Sell?

1410 Bootstrapped Enterprise Email Marketing Firm Breaks $3.6m ARR, 70% YoY Growth

1409 $1.5B Freshworks To IPO: Growing 40% YoY, Passes $100M in ARR, $250M Raised, 150,000 Companies Using

