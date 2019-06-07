1442 Webinar Platform Breaks $2.5m in ARR, But Churn Too High

1441 He Helps Event Organizers Sell 7m Tickets $130M In Gross Sales

1440 He's Flat at $25k/mo So He's Making This 1 Big Change

1439 Does sending physical gifts increase LTV of customers?

1438 Why He Went Public With $6m in Revenue

1437 Social Listening Tool Hits $4.8m in ARR Selling to Governments

1436 How He Used Partnerships To Grow 10x YoY to $6m in ARR

1435 Live Chat For Business Passes $5m in ARR, 31,000 Customers, Bootstrapped

1434 She Saved a Pre Revenue $60m Raised Company, Then Launched Own Passing $6m in ARR for Team Alignment Tool

1433 Can You Run 2 $1.5m ARR Companies At Same Time?

1432 $100M/Day In AirBnB Bookings, He Makes $375k/mo Selling The Data

1431 CRM for Speakers Passes $30k in MRR

1430 Can You Do 50% Consulting, 50% SaaS On Top of Open Source CRM Framework?

1429 Enterprise Collect Customer Data With This $11m ARR Tool

1428 Bootstrapped and $12m in ARR. My kinda CEO!

1427 Tool Helps You Drive Expansion Revenue, Passes 30 Customers $700k in ARR

1426 Adtech DSP Passes $30m in Revenue With Addition of New Data Product

1425 He Pivoted From IBM Reseller to SaaS in 1998, Now $5m in ARR

1424 He Launched CRM in 2003, Bootstrapped, now $3.5m in ARR

1423 How He Moved from Design Agency to SaaS Launch First $14k in MRR

1422 How He Drove $300k Expansion on $1m ARR Cohort in 12 Months

1421 How He IPO'd $2m ARR Company on Polish Exchange

1420 He Went Zero to $1m in ARR in 6 Months, Bootstrapped

1419 "I Don't Know What Logo Churn Means", I Predict They'll Be Dead in Under 12 Months

1418 $2.4M ARR Marketing Automation Company CEO Would Sell for $10M Today

1417 CloudHealth CEO On $500M VMWare Exit, 70% yoy Growth, $50m+ in ARR

1416 They'd like to Raised $1m on $6m Pre For Google Drive for RSS Feeds Concept Doing $35k in MRR

1415 Professor Acquires Company to Teach Students Entrepreneurship

1414 $6m in ARR, 3x YoY Growth Knotch Helps Enterprise Brands Measure Their Marketing

