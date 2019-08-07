The Top
1443 Bootstrapped and Making Pop-ups Sexier, Passes $1.4m in ARR
I'm the CEO and Co-founder of Sleeknote. I live in Denmark with my wife and three kids. Besides running Sleeknote I'm also an international keynote speaker.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
|Title
|1444 Retarget Based Off Who Called Your Company, $1.5m in ARR, 45 Customers
|1443 Bootstrapped and Making Pop-ups Sexier, Passes $1.4m in ARR
|1442 Webinar Platform Breaks $2.5m in ARR, But Churn Too High
|1441 He Helps Event Organizers Sell 7m Tickets $130M In Gross Sales
|1440 He's Flat at $25k/mo So He's Making This 1 Big Change
|1439 Does sending physical gifts increase LTV of customers?
|1438 Why He Went Public With $6m in Revenue
|1437 Social Listening Tool Hits $4.8m in ARR Selling to Governments
|1436 How He Used Partnerships To Grow 10x YoY to $6m in ARR
|1435 Live Chat For Business Passes $5m in ARR, 31,000 Customers, Bootstrapped
|1434 She Saved a Pre Revenue $60m Raised Company, Then Launched Own Passing $6m in ARR for Team Alignment Tool
|1433 Can You Run 2 $1.5m ARR Companies At Same Time?
|1432 $100M/Day In AirBnB Bookings, He Makes $375k/mo Selling The Data
|1431 CRM for Speakers Passes $30k in MRR
|1430 Can You Do 50% Consulting, 50% SaaS On Top of Open Source CRM Framework?
|1429 Enterprise Collect Customer Data With This $11m ARR Tool
|1428 Bootstrapped and $12m in ARR. My kinda CEO!
|1427 Tool Helps You Drive Expansion Revenue, Passes 30 Customers $700k in ARR
|1426 Adtech DSP Passes $30m in Revenue With Addition of New Data Product
|1425 He Pivoted From IBM Reseller to SaaS in 1998, Now $5m in ARR
|1424 He Launched CRM in 2003, Bootstrapped, now $3.5m in ARR
|1423 How He Moved from Design Agency to SaaS Launch First $14k in MRR
|1422 How He Drove $300k Expansion on $1m ARR Cohort in 12 Months
|1421 How He IPO'd $2m ARR Company on Polish Exchange
|1420 He Went Zero to $1m in ARR in 6 Months, Bootstrapped
|1419 "I Don't Know What Logo Churn Means", I Predict They'll Be Dead in Under 12 Months
|1418 $2.4M ARR Marketing Automation Company CEO Would Sell for $10M Today
|1417 CloudHealth CEO On $500M VMWare Exit, 70% yoy Growth, $50m+ in ARR
|1416 They'd like to Raised $1m on $6m Pre For Google Drive for RSS Feeds Concept Doing $35k in MRR
|1415 Professor Acquires Company to Teach Students Entrepreneurship
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.