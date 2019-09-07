The Top
1444 Retarget Based Off Who Called Your Company, $1.5m in ARR, 45 Customers
Dorin Rosenshine is the founder & CEO of Outleads, a Microsoft Accelerator company. Outleads enables brands to engage customers with online advertising and relevant content based on offsite and offline data. Dorin has over a decade of experience in optimizing the digital presence for firms in a variety of industries, from consumer electronics to home improvement. Her work ranged from business identity to web application development, online ad budget management, and landing page optimization. A self-taught developer, designer, and copywriter, she has served as head of marketing as well as IT. Dorin lives in New York City and loves everything about it, particularly Central Park.