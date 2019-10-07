The Top
1446 Why Doesn't He Shut Down $2500/mo, 20+ year old business?
Born and raised in New Jersey, a graduate of Amherst College - I am the Founder and former CEO of People Productions - a digital marketing agency located in Boulder , Colorado. In 1999, I spun off a related SAAS business called UpSync to help our clients distribute, track and control the digital content we were creating for them. I sold People Productions in 2017 and am now solely focused on running UpSync, a mobile sales enablement platform.