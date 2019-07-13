1449 How Dad of 3 Manages Life and $600K ARR Business

1448 He's Selling $1.4m ARR Company For How Much?

1447 $30m ARR Company Is POS For 4000 SMB's

1446 Why Doesn't He Shut Down $2500/mo, 20+ year old business?

1445 Enterprise Teams Use Her to Scale Employee Engagement, $3.5m ARR, $10m Raised

1444 Retarget Based Off Who Called Your Company, $1.5m in ARR, 45 Customers

1443 Bootstrapped and Making Pop-ups Sexier, Passes $1.4m in ARR

1442 Webinar Platform Breaks $2.5m in ARR, But Churn Too High

1441 He Helps Event Organizers Sell 7m Tickets $130M In Gross Sales

1440 He's Flat at $25k/mo So He's Making This 1 Big Change

1439 Does sending physical gifts increase LTV of customers?

1438 Why He Went Public With $6m in Revenue

1437 Social Listening Tool Hits $4.8m in ARR Selling to Governments

1436 How He Used Partnerships To Grow 10x YoY to $6m in ARR

1435 Live Chat For Business Passes $5m in ARR, 31,000 Customers, Bootstrapped

1434 She Saved a Pre Revenue $60m Raised Company, Then Launched Own Passing $6m in ARR for Team Alignment Tool

1433 Can You Run 2 $1.5m ARR Companies At Same Time?

1432 $100M/Day In AirBnB Bookings, He Makes $375k/mo Selling The Data

1431 CRM for Speakers Passes $30k in MRR

1430 Can You Do 50% Consulting, 50% SaaS On Top of Open Source CRM Framework?

1429 Enterprise Collect Customer Data With This $11m ARR Tool

1428 Bootstrapped and $12m in ARR. My kinda CEO!

1427 Tool Helps You Drive Expansion Revenue, Passes 30 Customers $700k in ARR

1426 Adtech DSP Passes $30m in Revenue With Addition of New Data Product

1425 He Pivoted From IBM Reseller to SaaS in 1998, Now $5m in ARR

1424 He Launched CRM in 2003, Bootstrapped, now $3.5m in ARR

1423 How He Moved from Design Agency to SaaS Launch First $14k in MRR

1422 How He Drove $300k Expansion on $1m ARR Cohort in 12 Months

1421 How He IPO'd $2m ARR Company on Polish Exchange

