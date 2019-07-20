1455 How Groove Scaled To 400 Customers, $5M in ARR on $3.8M Raised

1452 Retail SaaS Solution Pases $4M ARR, Goal to Reduce Poverty Levels

One of North America’s preeminent authorities on artificial intelligence, Gary has over 25 years’ experience working with leading global corporations to deliver revenue and profit growth. He founded Daisy Intelligence in 2003 bringing autonomous machine intelligence to clients in retail, insurance and healthcare. Daisy Intelligence, headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area operates an applied artificial intelligence (A.I.) software-as-a-service (SaaS) business delivering operational corporate decisions that are too complex for humans to make, resulting in efficiencies and profitability gains. Currently, Daisy is revolutionizing optimization of merchandise planning for high volume retailers and fraud detection/risk management for insurance and banking. Using proprietary mathematical solutions and Daisy’s reinforcement learning A.I.-based simulation platform, Daisy analyzes trillions of the tradeoffs inherent in any complex business question and provides timely, actionable decision recommendations to help corporate clients grow total sales, improve margins and reduce fraud. Gary is the former head of IBM Canada’s data mining and data warehousing practices. He was also at the helm of Loyalty Consulting Group, providing analytical services for one of the world’s most successful coalition loyalty programs, the AIR MILES® Reward Program. Gary holds both a B.A.Sc. and M.A.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Toronto.