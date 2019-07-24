1460 Social Listening Tool Breaks $22M in ARR Responding to RFP's

1459 He Left Growth At Buffer to Launch Amazon Retargeting Tool PixelMe, $10k in MRR

1458 Why He's Aiming for 20% FCF+Growth As $30M ARR Private Equity Owned Company

1457 eLearning Company For Internal Teams in Kentucky Hits 1000 Customers, $600k MRR

1456 Hyper Secure CRM Tool Passes $10M in ARR

1455 How Groove Scaled To 400 Customers, $5M in ARR on $3.8M Raised

1454 How This Intercom, Drift Competitor Is Winning in India

1453 How This Event App Bootstrapped to $1M in ARR

1452 Retail SaaS Solution Pases $4M ARR, Goal to Reduce Poverty Levels

1451 Spanish Speaking Verticalized ChatBot Company Closing $10k/mo+ Deals

1450 20k Customers and $1m in ARR Event Management Company Started as Wife Project

1449 How Dad of 3 Manages Life and $600K ARR Business

1448 He's Selling $1.4m ARR Company For How Much?

1447 $30m ARR Company Is POS For 4000 SMB's

1446 Why Doesn't He Shut Down $2500/mo, 20+ year old business?

1445 Enterprise Teams Use Her to Scale Employee Engagement, $3.5m ARR, $10m Raised

1444 Retarget Based Off Who Called Your Company, $1.5m in ARR, 45 Customers

1443 Bootstrapped and Making Pop-ups Sexier, Passes $1.4m in ARR

1442 Webinar Platform Breaks $2.5m in ARR, But Churn Too High

1441 He Helps Event Organizers Sell 7m Tickets $130M In Gross Sales

1440 He's Flat at $25k/mo So He's Making This 1 Big Change

1439 Does sending physical gifts increase LTV of customers?

1438 Why He Went Public With $6m in Revenue

1437 Social Listening Tool Hits $4.8m in ARR Selling to Governments

1436 How He Used Partnerships To Grow 10x YoY to $6m in ARR

1435 Live Chat For Business Passes $5m in ARR, 31,000 Customers, Bootstrapped

1434 She Saved a Pre Revenue $60m Raised Company, Then Launched Own Passing $6m in ARR for Team Alignment Tool

1433 Can You Run 2 $1.5m ARR Companies At Same Time?

1432 $100M/Day In AirBnB Bookings, He Makes $375k/mo Selling The Data

