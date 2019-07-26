1461 Does Your CS Team Carry a Quota? $8M in ARR on $2.5M Raised Roadmunk CEO Explains

1462 With $10m in TTM Revenues, Are You Missing Out on Opt-In Advertising?

Joe is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Opt-Intelligence. Since co-founding Opt-Intelligence in 2003 Joe has served as a thought leader and expert in the opt-in advertising space. Prior to Opt-Intelligence Joe served as Vice President of Online Services at Cross Media Marketing. He got his start in 1998 as co-founder and President of CouponSoup, a company dedicated to putting coupons for local businesses online. Joe received a BA in Psychology from Boston College.