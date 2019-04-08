1470 He Went from $0 to $8k MRR in 6 Months for Employee Management Tool

1465 She Helps Teams Plan Social Media Content, $3.5k in MRR

Born in a family of hustlers, Xenia never had the chance to escape the fate of being an entrepreneur. So at only 20 y.o. she started her first company, a digital marketing agency. She was shocked that in a world transformed by social media technology, brands and agencies were still working like in the MadMen era - buried in meetings, excels, powerpoints and endless email threads. In 2016 she and her co-founders started Planable to help people behind brands work together in a better way. Today, more than 3,000 teams globally use Planable for marketing collaboration.Xenia was born in Moldova, an Eastern European country and former Soviet republic, where tech entrepreneurship is rather new. So she overcame her countryâ€™s limitation and communist history with hard work becoming the first Moldovan to be invited to attend Tim Draperâ€™s prestigious academy in Silicon Valley. Planable is the first and only Moldovan team to be accelerated and receive an investment from Techstars. Now, the product is being used by brands such as KFC, Virgin Mobile, Wendyâ€™s and the company has offices both in London and in Eastern Europe.