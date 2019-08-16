My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
1482 He's Raising $6m on a $40m Pre For B2B FinTech Tool
A serial entrepreneur with a 20+ year track record, Yuryi was previously CEO and founder of YMF, a leading financial software company with 300 employees that was later sold to a big tech company. A well respected authority in the Brazilian technology sector, Yuryi is often called upon to advise firms and individuals on IT best practice and solutions. Before founding YMF, Yuryi spent 8 years in the Investment Bank GARANTIA as a Trader and Portfolio Manager.
Play
Title
1483 How to Bootstrap to $1M in ARR
1482 He's Raising $6m on a $40m Pre For B2B FinTech Tool
1481 Don't lie to yourself. "Free Users" are not "Customers"
1480 Social Listening Tool Raising $6m on $22M Pre Money (10x Valuation)
1479 Are they actually better than WebMD w $500k+ in Revenue?
1478 The Art of the Start: First $1k in MRR and How He Did It
1477 $0 to $50k MRR in 70 Days for New Recruiting Tool Backed by AI
1476 He wants to replace your CFO, 500 Customers $4.5m Funding, $2m ARR
1475 If Clearbit and Hubspot Had a Baby...
1474 Advantages of IoT+SaaS with $2.5m Revenue CEO of Senorberg
1473 How to Raise $500k From Early Channel Partners To Break $20k/mo in MRR
1472 How She Raised Her Own $90m Fund at 29 Years Old
1471 How to Use a $750K "Affiliate Launch Model" To Juice Your SaaS Offering
1470 He Went from $0 to $8k MRR in 6 Months for Employee Management Tool
1469 How He's Bootstrapped to $7.2M in ARR with Less Than 5 Sales and Marketing People
1468 How Moat Picked $100k ACV, Grew to $50M+ ARR, Exited to Oracle for "$850M"
1467 Olark Founded 2007, $14.4M+ in ARR, So Why Did New Live Chat Players Get All The Love?
1466 Sales Demo Tool Passes $3m in ARR, Transitions To Enterprise
1465 She Helps Teams Plan Social Media Content, $3.5k in MRR
1464 GDPR Compliant Analytics Hits $3.6M in ARR, Raising Soon
1463 He's Wealthfront, Robinhood, Betterment Worst Nightmare helping Banks retain deposits
1462 With $10m in TTM Revenues, Are You Missing Out on Opt-In Advertising?
1461 Does Your CS Team Carry a Quota? $8M in ARR on $2.5M Raised Roadmunk CEO Explains
1460 Social Listening Tool Breaks $22M in ARR Responding to RFP's
1459 He Left Growth At Buffer to Launch Amazon Retargeting Tool PixelMe, $10k in MRR
1458 Why He's Aiming for 20% FCF+Growth As $30M ARR Private Equity Owned Company
1457 eLearning Company For Internal Teams in Kentucky Hits 1000 Customers, $600k MRR
1456 Hyper Secure CRM Tool Passes $10M in ARR
1455 How Groove Scaled To 400 Customers, $5M in ARR on $3.8M Raised
1454 How This Intercom, Drift Competitor Is Winning in India

All Series

The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
Finding Mastery

Finding Mastery

Dr. Michael Gervais decodes the many paths toward mastery and provides applied practices that we can all use to be and do more in our lives.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.