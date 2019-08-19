1485 Social Media Management For Banks Raising $1.5m on $8m Pre (4x ARR)

The Top
Social Media Management For Banks Raising $1.5m on $8m Pre (4x ARR)
Doug Wilber is the CEO of Gremlin Social where he leads the creation, development and execution of the Company’s long-term vision and strategy. A financial services veteran, Doug previously served as President, North America for Assembly Payments where he oversaw all sales, marketing, and operational efforts for the region. Prior to that, Doug was Chief Revenue Officer for PYMNTS.com where he oversaw all business development, financial forecasting, operations, and marketing functions. Doug has additionally held numerous product and partnership development roles at Discover Financial Services and was a consultant at Market Platform Dynamics, a leading macro-economic advisory for financial services firms. Outside of Gremlin Social, Doug mentors numerous early-stage companies via his role at the SixThirty FinTech accelerator in St Louis. He holds a BS in Marketing and International Business and an MBA with a focus on product development and brand strategy from Penn State University.