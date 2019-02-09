|Title
|1500 BullHorn Sold 60% Early On, Now $200m in ARR, E50+
|1499 Why She Chose VC over Private Equity
|1498 Why He Took $1.6M in Venture Debt From Lighter Capital
|1497 He Grew Hubspot Partner Program, Now $91k in MRR at DataBox
|1496 Employee Engagement Platform in Brazil Passes $1.8M ARR, Raising $3m on $10m Pre
|1495 Mom of Newborn Passes $1m Run Rate Helping Businesses Text Customers
|1494 Real Time Amazon Ad Bidding Will Do $120m Volume This Year, $2.5m in revenues
|1493 How Podast Hosting Company Buzzsprout Passed $15k in MRR, 1000 Customers, Bootstrapped
|1492 Industrial IoT Platform Hits $150k MRR, 3x YoY growth
|1491 $1k/mo Scheduling Tool Turns Down $5m Offer, would you do the same?
|1490 His $3m ARR Tool Lost Instagram API Access, What Now?
|1489 Getting your First 20 Customers and $1k/mo in Revenue
|1488 ECommerce Solution Hits $8m in ARR and $8m in Services, Raising $20m on $60m pre?
|1487 MIT Spinout Passes $120k in MRR Helping With Customer Analytics and Upselling
|1486 Digital Signage Management Passes $4.2M in ARR, Bootstrapped
|1485 Social Media Management For Banks Raising $1.5m on $8m Pre (4x ARR)
|1484 Content Marketing at Scale Passes $3m ARR, 500 Customers
|1483 How to Bootstrap to $1M in ARR
|1482 He's Raising $6m on a $40m Pre For B2B FinTech Tool
|1481 Don't lie to yourself. "Free Users" are not "Customers"
|1480 Social Listening Tool Raising $6m on $22M Pre Money (10x Valuation)
|1479 Are they actually better than WebMD w $500k+ in Revenue?
|1478 The Art of the Start: First $1k in MRR and How He Did It
|1477 $0 to $50k MRR in 70 Days for New Recruiting Tool Backed by AI
|1476 He wants to replace your CFO, 500 Customers $4.5m Funding, $2m ARR
|1475 If Clearbit and Hubspot Had a Baby...
|1474 Advantages of IoT+SaaS with $2.5m Revenue CEO of Senorberg
|1473 How to Raise $500k From Early Channel Partners To Break $20k/mo in MRR
|1472 How She Raised Her Own $90m Fund at 29 Years Old
|1471 How to Use a $750K "Affiliate Launch Model" To Juice Your SaaS Offering
