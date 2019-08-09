Podcast / The Top
1506 Gainsight: We'll Hit $100m Revenue in 2020, $60m+ Now
Nick Mehta is CEO of Gainsight, the Customer Success Company. He’s a big believer in the Golden Rule and tries to apply it as much as he can to bring more compassion to his interactions with others. Under Nick's leadership, Gainsight was named the second fastest growing private software company in 2015 by Inc. Magazine. On top of that, Forbes ranked Gainsight as the Best Enterprise Software Company to Work For based on Glassdoor ratings. As Nick likes to say (a little too fast and a little too often), that's awesome. Previously, Nick worked as an Entrepreneur in Residence with Accel Partners developing opportunities in the enterprise applications and infrastructure markets. He was also CEO of LiveOffice, where he led the company’s profitable growth to $25 million in revenue and through its successful sale to Symantec in 2012 for $115 million. LiveOffice was recognized as a Visionary by Gartner, as an Inc. 5000 company, and as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. Before joining LiveOffice, Nick was a Vice President at VERITAS Software (acquired by Symantec). Don't get him started on theoretical physics or Steelers football—he'll talk your ear off!
