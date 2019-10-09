The Top
1508 With $1.2m in MRR, They're Making Truck Fleets More Efficient
Dhruvil Sanghvi has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing logistics with the use of data sciences and machine learning. He has been felicitated by Forbes as one of the top 30 under 30 achievers, 2017. He was also recognized as Achiever of the Year 2017 by Business World in its 40 under 40 List. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA and actively advising some of the Fortune 500 companies on technology and data analytics, Dhruvil, along with Manisha Raisinghani, started LogiNext in 2014. Within 3 years, LogiNext has gained authority in the space of Logistics and field service optimization, has on-boarded prominent investors like Paytm and Alibaba. He has been a regular and sought-after speaker at industry conferences and panel discussion across the globe. Dhruvil is keen on contributing as a thought leader and mentor to the booming ecosystem of startups. With his immense experience and insights in business growth and product success, Dhruvil has helped multiple entrepreneurs realize their dream, guiding them over hurdles and directing to early product-market fit. Dhruvil also serves as an early stage investor and has initiated incubation for some ambitious startups.