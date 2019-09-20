1518 Bynder Hits $48m ARR, Another Acquisition On The Way?
Chris Hall, the CEO of Bynder has grown his company to over 350 employees with seven international offices in just 4 years. He first conceptualized Bynder in 2010, while working to establish a web development company, Label A (still in business). In 2012, the Bynder was incorporated and by early 2013 had a license for business. Chris is an entrepreneur at heart, has successfully setup and scaled multiple SaaS companies, Bynder being most notable to date. He is a mentor and coach for young professionals interested in tech and entrepreneurship.
1517 How $165M ARR DiscoverOrg Sales Operation Works
Co-Founder & CEO. Bootstrapped the company to $25M in ARR. Now 3 Acquisitions later backed by The Carlyle Group and TA Associates at $165MM ARR.
1516 With $150k in MRR, He's Helping 40k Event Organizers Market
Founder and CEO of Evvnt, a platform looking to change an industry through creating an affordable service where one simply did not exist before. Love challenging the norm and trying to change the world one event at a time.
1515 TrueAccord Passes $10m in Revenue Helping Banks Recover $40m+ in Defaulted Payments Over last 12 months
CEO @TrueAccord . Risk @Klarna. Co-founder @SIGNIFYD and @Analyzd (acq by @Klarna). @PayPal New Ventures. Analytics at FraudSciences (acq by @PayPal).
1514 They Gamify Price Negotiations for Consumers, $100m in Sales, They Take 2-6%
Stephen is a business and civic entrepreneur. A former U.S. Navy Reserve Officer, U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer, Stanford-educated attorney, and NCAA Division I fencer, Stephen is also co-founder of PriceWaiter, Delegator, ProDiligence, Smart Furniture, Chattanooga Renaissance Funds I & II, and the non-profit ventures Causeway and CF Smackdown.
1513 KeeperSecurity is Profitable, Churning 8-10% of Revenue Annually
Darren Guccione is the CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security, Inc., the creator of Keeper, the world’s most popular password manager and secure digital vault and KeeperChat, the world’s most secure messaging app for all your devices. Keeper software is used globally by millions of people and thousands of businesses.
1512 He'll Help You Build Your Own Company App Exchange
Founded digital-agency Vuzum in 2008, after CS graduation. Doing work for US Navy, H&M and Four-Seasons we stumbled upon the pain of code reusability across projects (by anyone, without technical skills). We built an MVP back in 2015, closed the agency a year later and doubled down on Widgetic.
1511 Moscow Based Video Conference Software Hits $5m in Revenue, Bootstrapped, 170 employees
Lev Yakupov is a Chief Marketing Director at TrueConf. Lev witnessed the emergence of the modern video conferencing market and directly participated in the development and launch of a number of new software video collaboration solutions.
1510 Would You Compete In a Super Fragmented Space like Checklists Apps?
I’m the former CEO of a top digital marketing agency in Chicago, and founder of MySiteAuditor, a SaaS startup I grew to over 20 languages around the world. Both were successfully acquired. Currently, I'm the Chief Checklist Maker at Checkli.com, a new and simple way to make and share checklist.
1509 How mParticle Hit $36m ARR, 150% Net Revenue Retention Helping F500 Brands Manage User Records
Michael Katz is a Co-founder and CEO of mParticle. He is responsible for creating and overseeing the execution of mParticle's vision of becoming the premier multi-screen data solution. Mr. Katz previously served as Vice President of Optimization & Analytics at Yahoo where he came via the acquisition of interclick, the company he also founded.
1508 With $1.2m in MRR, They're Making Truck Fleets More Efficient
Dhruvil Sanghvi has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing logistics with the use of data sciences and machine learning. He has been felicitated by Forbes as one of the top 30 under 30 achievers, 2017. He was also recognized as Achiever of the Year 2017 by Business World in its 40 under 40 List. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA and actively advising some of the Fortune 500 companies on technology and data analytics, Dhruvil, along with Manisha Raisinghani, started LogiNext in 2014. Within 3 years, LogiNext has gained authority in the space of Logistics and field service optimization, has on-boarded prominent investors like Paytm and Alibaba. He has been a regular and sought-after speaker at industry conferences and panel discussion across the globe. Dhruvil is keen on contributing as a thought leader and mentor to the booming ecosystem of startups. With his immense experience and insights in business growth and product success, Dhruvil has helped multiple entrepreneurs realize their dream, guiding them over hurdles and directing to early product-market fit. Dhruvil also serves as an early stage investor and has initiated incubation for some ambitious startups.
Amiad Soto is the co-founder and CEO of Guesty, a cloud-based SaaS platform established in 2013 designed to simplify the short-term property management process. With Guesty’s all-in-one solution, property managers can operate listings across multiple accounts, including Airbnb, Booking.com and others, from one centralized dashboard.
1506 Gainsight: We'll Hit $100m Revenue in 2020, $60m+ Now
Nick Mehta is CEO of Gainsight, the Customer Success Company. He’s a big believer in the Golden Rule and tries to apply it as much as he can to bring more compassion to his interactions with others. Under Nick's leadership, Gainsight was named the second fastest growing private software company in 2015 by Inc. Magazine. On top of that, Forbes ranked Gainsight as the Best Enterprise Software Company to Work For based on Glassdoor ratings. As Nick likes to say (a little too fast and a little too often), that's awesome. Previously, Nick worked as an Entrepreneur in Residence with Accel Partners developing opportunities in the enterprise applications and infrastructure markets. He was also CEO of LiveOffice, where he led the company’s profitable growth to $25 million in revenue and through its successful sale to Symantec in 2012 for $115 million. LiveOffice was recognized as a Visionary by Gartner, as an Inc. 5000 company, and as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. Before joining LiveOffice, Nick was a Vice President at VERITAS Software (acquired by Symantec). Don't get him started on theoretical physics or Steelers football—he'll talk your ear off!
1505 Rare 30% EBITDA, $100m ARR Company Bootstrapped Helping Enterprise Clients Onboard to Google Ad Tools
Clint Tasset is the founder and CEO of Adswerve, a premier Google Partner that empowers data-driven marketers to achieve more success by using media and analytics technology – together.
1504 Outreach Breaks $10m in New Bookings Per Quarter, Targeting $17m by Q4 2019
Manny Medina is CEO of Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform. Medina joined Amazon’s AWS team as an early employee, and helped Microsoft drive the mobile division from launch to $50 million in annual revenue. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a computer science masters from University of Pennsylvania.
1503 "How Xactly Plans To Hit $500m in ARR, Acquire and Cross Sell "
Chris Cabrera founded Xactly in 2005 and has since led Xactly from startup to IPO and private equity. Previously, Cabrera was SVP of operations for Callidus, acquiring 100+ customers and leading a successful IPO. He holds a B.S. and M.A. from USC and Santa Clara University.
1502 Branch.io Raised $129m To Cover 18 Months Burn (-$7m/mo) For Deep Linking Play
Mada leads marketing as a co-founder of Branch, the industry-leading mobile measurement and deep linking platform, trusted by the most top ranking apps to increase efficiency and revenue. Born and raised in Romania, Mada came to the US to study Electrical and Computer Engineering at Cornell University, and then earned her Masters of Engineering and MBA from Stanford. Mada enjoys playing the latest viral mobile game, binge-watching the hottest sci-fi show, and photographing Branch events. She regularly speaks about mobile growth at top tech events like Web Summit and Saastr, and she was included in Linkedin’s Next Wave, 150 top professionals in 15 industries all under 35.
1501 247.ai Passes $300m ARR, 10% EBITDA, No $6B Vista Sale
P.V. Kannan is the co-founder and chief executive officer of [24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement. He holds more than 30 patents (issued and pending), and has been featured in several books as CX thought leader. His new book “The Age of Intent:,” is now available on Amazon.
1500 BullHorn Sold 60% Early On, Now $200m in ARR, E50+
Art Papas is the Founder and CEO of Bullhorn, Inc, the global leader in software for the staffing & recruitment industry. Art was the original architect of Bullhorn’s flagship Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, which now helps more than 10,000 companies around the world run their businesses. Art is the Chairman of the Board at Career Collaborative, an organization that teaches unemployed and underemployed adults how to build careers that change lives and strengthen families. In 2014, Ernst & Young named Art an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award Winner in New England.
1499 Why She Chose VC over Private Equity
Eva is an investor at Vertex Ventures, an early-stage venture fund focused on enterprise technology. She has over a decade of experience in helping to build, scale and advise growing technology companies. Most recently, Eva led operations for Luxe Valet, a venture-backed on-demand startup. Prior to Luxe, Eva was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.
1498 Why He Took $1.6M in Venture Debt From Lighter Capital
1497 He Grew Hubspot Partner Program, Now $91k in MRR at DataBox
Peter Caputa is the CEO of Databox. He helps companies grow by implementing sales and marketing excellence. He's worked with 100s of businesses directly as well as helped 100s of agencies and media companies grow by helping their clients achieve predictable, measurable and improvable ROI from the marketing and advertising services they provide.
1496 Employee Engagement Platform in Brazil Passes $1.8M ARR, Raising $3m on $10m Pre
Alessandro Garcia, CEO from Solides, a startup that provide a HR Behavioral Management Software to improve performance and reduce turn-over costs. A SaaS company with 100 employees and more than 1,000 cutomers in Brazil. Statistician from UFMG, courses at Stanford and Berkeley.
1495 Mom of Newborn Passes $1m Run Rate Helping Businesses Text Customers
Adi is co-founder & CEO of IMpower Solutions, which provides businesses with tools to text with their customers. Adi started IMpower in 2011, after realizing how much consumers hate calling businesses and businesses have low response rates when they call customers. Texting is a win-win solution for both sides.
1494 Real Time Amazon Ad Bidding Will Do $120m Volume This Year, $2.5m in revenues
"Started in finance in 98, switched to internet and mobile in 2000 and launched Bidmanagement in 2010 by using AI-based trading software for stocks to automate and optimize media buying on Google Ads. We are now active on all relevant ecommerce marketing platforms such as Amazon, Google Ads, Bing Ads, Yandex as well as >50 programmatic platforms. Our USP: outperform everyone to maximize profits for our customers."
1493 How Podast Hosting Company Buzzsprout Passed $15k in MRR, 1000 Customers, Bootstrapped
Tom Rossi is one of the cofounders of the product development company Higher Pixels. He has been leading the company since 1996 and has seen it shift from a client-services company to a product company. Higher Pixels currently has four products: Buzzsprout, StreamCare, Tick, and Donor Tools. Each product has been built with Ruby on Rails and continue to be actively developed.
Vinay is CEO and co-founder of Altizon Systems. He has 15+ years of varied experience across sales, marketing, engineering and product management. Prior to Altizon he was VP Sales at Persistent Systems. He led Persistent Systems sales activities in the U.S. North East and also set up the APAC sales team. Vinay began his career in engineering and rose up the engineering ladder to be a center head for a US based captive. He holds 4 US patents on work related USB, wireless and code security. Vinay holds a Masters degree in Computer Science from University of Southern California, LA and a Bachelors degree in Computer Engineering from University of Pune. He is a Charter Member of TiE Pune.
1491 $1k/mo Scheduling Tool Turns Down $5m Offer, would you do the same?
After 20 years working in restaurants, Cory started ShedWool to solve the pain point of scheduling making every day working in restaurants suck.
1490 His $3m ARR Tool Lost Instagram API Access, What Now?
1489 Getting your First 20 Customers and $1k/mo in Revenue
Entrepreneur, CEO, M&A lawyer and twin-girl-dad. Graduated law school with highest point grade avg., tried out “traditional” law for 7 years, quit to disrupt legal business processes and now co-founder and CEO of a 27-person company of lawyers, data scientists and developers on a quest to remove manual document handling.
