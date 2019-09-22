|Title
|1520 BlueSnap Wants to Help Merchants Compete with Amazon
|1519 Health Records Company Hits $23m ARR Serving 6000 Health Customers
|1518 Bynder Hits $48m ARR, Another Acquisition On The Way?
|1517 How $165M ARR DiscoverOrg Sales Operation Works
|1516 With $150k in MRR, He's Helping 40k Event Organizers Market
|1515 TrueAccord Passes $10m in Revenue Helping Banks Recover $40m+ in Defaulted Payments Over last 12 months
|1514 They Gamify Price Negotiations for Consumers, $100m in Sales, They Take 2-6%
|1513 KeeperSecurity is Profitable, Churning 8-10% of Revenue Annually
|1512 He'll Help You Build Your Own Company App Exchange
|1511 Moscow Based Video Conference Software Hits $5m in Revenue, Bootstrapped, 170 employees
|1510 Would You Compete In a Super Fragmented Space like Checklists Apps?
|1509 How mParticle Hit $36m ARR, 150% Net Revenue Retention Helping F500 Brands Manage User Records
|1508 With $1.2m in MRR, They're Making Truck Fleets More Efficient
|1507 Guesty Passes 1,000 Customers, 50,000 Properties, Charging 2-5%
|1506 Gainsight: We'll Hit $100m Revenue in 2020, $60m+ Now
|1505 Rare 30% EBITDA, $100m ARR Company Bootstrapped Helping Enterprise Clients Onboard to Google Ad Tools
|1504 Outreach Breaks $10m in New Bookings Per Quarter, Targeting $17m by Q4 2019
|1503 "How Xactly Plans To Hit $500m in ARR, Acquire and Cross Sell "
|1502 Branch.io Raised $129m To Cover 18 Months Burn (-$7m/mo) For Deep Linking Play
|1501 247.ai Passes $300m ARR, 10% EBITDA, No $6B Vista Sale
|1500 BullHorn Sold 60% Early On, Now $200m in ARR, E50+
|1499 Why She Chose VC over Private Equity
|1498 Why He Took $1.6M in Venture Debt From Lighter Capital
|1497 He Grew Hubspot Partner Program, Now $91k in MRR at DataBox
|1496 Employee Engagement Platform in Brazil Passes $1.8M ARR, Raising $3m on $10m Pre
|1495 Mom of Newborn Passes $1m Run Rate Helping Businesses Text Customers
|1494 Real Time Amazon Ad Bidding Will Do $120m Volume This Year, $2.5m in revenues
|1493 How Podast Hosting Company Buzzsprout Passed $15k in MRR, 1000 Customers, Bootstrapped
|1492 Industrial IoT Platform Hits $150k MRR, 3x YoY growth
|1491 $1k/mo Scheduling Tool Turns Down $5m Offer, would you do the same?
