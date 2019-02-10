The Top
1528 How 6 Month Old Orgo Got First 25 Customers, $7.5k in MRR
Following my studies at KCL in London and my first experience of scaling a Rocket Internet company all the way to IPO, I initially worked as a Consultant for a boutique consultancy which focusses on procurement and restructuring, where I was also involved in HR and reorganisation projects. Two years later, I moved to help scale an InsureTech organisation from 15 to 160+ employees within 3 years, supporting their internationalisation strategy. It was during this experience that I discovered a gap in the market for a one-stop tool to scale companies and digitise HR (everything from recruitment to off-boarding), whilst really focussing on the needs of the employees. A few colleagues and I decided to start our own company, OrgOS, which is now just over a year old. We are a fast-growing HR software as a service (SaaS) start-up with over 15 employees and a diverse range of clients – from prominent brands to other developing start-ups.