1531 The Mailchimp of Europe Hits $20M in ARR, 30,000 SMB Customers
Armand Thiberge, founded SendinBlue in 2012 with the goal of making effective marketing tools available to small and medium-sized businesses at a price they can afford. In September 2017, SendinBlue raised 30 million euros to accelerate product development and continue growing their team of 150 employees spread across 3 global offices located in Paris, Delhi, and Seattle. The company now services +60,000 SMBs in 160 countries.