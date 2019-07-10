



The Top

1534 With $10m in ARR, He Left Amazon to Help F100 Brands Sell More on Amazon

Guru founded Boomerang Commerce with a vision to power intelligent commerce. Formerly a leader at Amazon, Guru worked in the inceptive stages of Amazon’s supply chain and merchandising organizations. He co-founded one of Amazon’s cloud businesses, established Amazon’s first B2B marketing channel and invented Amazon’s Selling Coach to help brands and sellers to be successful with Amazon. At eBay, as the GM of Marketplace Experience, he led the global team that launched eBay’s fast shipping program. Guru earned his MS in Computer Engineering (a focus on Machine Learning) from the University of Texas at Austin, and his MBA from the Wharton School. Boomerang‘s CommerceIQ powers Growth Automation on Amazon for Kellogg’s, Kimberly Clark, Logitech and numerous other top tier brands.