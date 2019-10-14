Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
1541 Brain Behind Sales Outreach Platforms Hits $150k MRR, 36 Customers
Founder/CEO of Motiva AI, Partner at venture studio The Data Guild, David is a serial entrepreneur. Previously he founded Social Kinetics (sold to RedBrick Health) and Proximal Labs (sold to Jive Software). He served as Chief Social Scientist at Jive and part of the team that took Jive to an IPO in 2011. He began his career as Program Manager for DARPA's CALO, the largest machine learning project funded by the US Government. Today he's an active early stage investor and advisor.


