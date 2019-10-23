1550 He Helps 30 Non-Profits Report to Donors, $4k MRR, $80k Raised

1540 Versace Gets Nordstrom Sell Through Data From Him, Passes $8m ARR and 500 Customers

Jay Hakami is the Founder, President, and CEO of Sky IT Group an 18-year-old SaaS solutions provider, headquartered in NYC. Mr. Hakami’s 30+ years of successful executive leadership roles have always focused on in depth understanding of business challenges and solving them with deployment of creative and practical IT solutions. Prior to founding Sky IT Group, for a period of 10 years, Mr. Hakami served as Senior VP at large system integrator with overall responsibility of operations, marketing, sales, and services delivery of an ERP and business intelligence solutions to the apparel manufacturing and distribution industries. In 2000 Mr. Hakami has founded Sky IT Group. During the first few years the business focus was around business intelligence and data warehouse projects specifically within the fashion industry. The industry and technology expertise offered by Sky IT Group have helped create one of the most successful industry focused technology company in the US. In 2007, recognizing the need to improve the communication between the brands/suppliers and retailers with timely, accurate product sales performance trends and insights, Mr. Hakami - with the help of data scientists and industry experts – launched the development of a SaaS platforms; SKYPAD for Wholesalers focuses on sell-through data collection, cleansing and insights for suppliers across all their sales channels and SKYPAD for Retailers that provides large multi-vendor retailers with a platform to accurately and securely distribute their sell-through data to their brands/suppliers. SKYPAD is considered today to be the most comprehensive, scalable, and secure SaaS B2B platform for product sales trends and insights for both retailers and their suppliers/brands. SKYPAD collects sell-through data from 170+ retailers globally across 4 continents, servicing 500+ mostly luxury and beauty brands and being utilized daily by 1400+ users to make business decisions based on facts.