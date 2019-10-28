The Top
1556 How'd He Raised $350k Without Giving Up Equity? Not Venture Debt, note either.
Full stack developer, co-founder of Digicoop, the company behind Kantree.
|Title
|1556 How'd He Raised $350k Without Giving Up Equity? Not Venture Debt, note either.
|1555 This Rome Based Company Helps You Build Business Apps Fast, $25k in MRR, $1.3m Raised
|1554 $130M ARR Vista Owned Company Made These 2 Moves Right After Acquisition
|1553 This $10k MRR Search Tool Helps Increase Your Website Conversions
|1552 $1.5M Email Marketing Tool Considering a Strategic Sale
|1551 Another CRM Hits 2500 Customers, $180k MRR
|1550 He Helps 30 Non-Profits Report to Donors, $4k MRR, $80k Raised
|1548 When Will He Stop Consulting And Go All In on $13k MRR SaaS Product?
|1547 Mexico Based SMB Point of Sales Solution Hits 5k Customers, $64k MRR
|1546 $4.8M ARR, Bootstrapped, Major Media Brands and Games Use This To Optimzie App Store Apps
|1545 Radius CEO on 3 Pricing Axis, 100 Customers, 150%+ Net Revenue Retention, $100m ARR by 2020?
|1544 1 Day After $1.4B Exit He Launches LifeOmic to Tackle Precision Health Using AI and Machine Learning
|1543 They'll Help You Manufacture Your Product for 1/4th the Cost as Other Brokers, $100k in MRR, 20 Customers
|1542 She Spends $300k/mo on Sponsored Instagram Posts
|1541 Brain Behind Sales Outreach Platforms Hits $150k MRR, 36 Customers
|1540 Versace Gets Nordstrom Sell Through Data From Him, Passes $8m ARR and 500 Customers
|1539 How Venga Hit 2000 locations, $3.6m ARR on $2.7m Raised Helping Restaurants, Fitness Centers with Customer Experience
|1538 Instagram Stories for B2B Sales Passes $10k in MRR
|1537 Bulgarian Company Protects Online Action Using Blockchain, 20 Customers $4k MRR
|1536 Manufacturing Sales Platform Hits $5m ARR With New $250k ACV Plans
|1535 Nathan, I listen to the show, here's all my data!
|1534 With $10m in ARR, He Left Amazon to Help F100 Brands Sell More on Amazon
|1533 How Greenrope CRM Bootstrapped to $2.7M in ARR
|1532 His Hardware + Software Will Reduce Grain Spoilage by 30-50%
|1531 The Mailchimp of Europe Hits $20M in ARR, 30,000 SMB Customers
|1530 How Monday.com Competitor Hit $3m in ARR Using Resellers
|1529 Will This Company Ever Scale Past $6k/mo?
|1528 How 6 Month Old Orgo Got First 25 Customers, $7.5k in MRR
|1527 Supply Chain Risk Company Hits $7m in ARR, 130 Customers
|1526 With $60m in ARR, 1400 Employers, 18m Employees Use JellyVision for Understanding Employee Benefits
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.