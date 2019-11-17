



The Top

1574 Why This CIO Believe Indonesia Next Growth Opportunity for Team Insurance and Benefits

Nathan Kamstra is the CIO of Urbanhire. He has more than 17 years of experience in health based IT and business delivery, proven track record of accomplishments ranging from hands on development to IT management. Strong experience in the global community providing world class solutions to health markets. Self-starter with a passion for quality service and excellent analytical, organizational, and creative skills. A detail-oriented and versatile professional with a strong grasp of IT finance and client management.