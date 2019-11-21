1579 Growth Marketing Conf SF Dec 10th Breaks $1.5m in Revenues

1580 Why ReviewPro CEO Sold 80% For $28M in 2016 and How He Grew to $15M in ARR Today

RJ Friedlander is an entrepreneur and investor based in Barcelona. He is the Founder & CEO of ReviewPro, the world leader in Guest Intelligence for the hotel industry. Focusing on hotel tech, the guest experience or entrepreneurship, RJ has spoken at more than 100 events worldwide, from prominent industry conferences to annual strategy meetings of renowned hotel brands. An enthusiastic and natural storyteller, his compelling presentations explore the latest trends and technical innovations impacting reputation and enabling savvy hoteliers to gain a competitive advantage.