1585 Why This $6M ARR CEO Deploys Physical Data Teams To Each New Customer

1577 Why He Sold His $3.1m ARR Company For 3x ARR 2 Months Ago
Jeff Cope, Founder and CEO of InspectionXpert, has a passion for helping precision manufacturers transform inefficient, paper procedures into efficient, standardized, fully traceable and secure digital processes. Having made the transition from a manufacturing engineer to mechanical design engineer earlier in his career, Jeff was uniquely placed to quickly grasp the challenges facing precision manufacturers in their day-to-day operations. Jeff identified a glaring gap in the market for a quality inspection software which would help precision manufacturers eliminate paper in the manufacturing and quality inspection process. Teaching himself how to code, Jeff wrote the first InspectionXpert programme in 2004 which simplified quality checking processes and ensured a greater accountability over the QA chain. InspectionXpert was born, and today the company counts the likes of Pratt & Whitney, Kohler, Boeing, Airbus, NASA and Virgin Galactica as part of its 1,000 strong, global client base.