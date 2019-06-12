The Top
1594 The Main Reason He Took $1.5m Government Loan at 4% Instead of VC
|1595 Chegg Founder's New SaaS Company Breaks $7m ARR To Help CNBC Communicate
|1594 The Main Reason He Took $1.5m Government Loan at 4% Instead of VC
|1593 Why His SMB Churn is 6% When Everyone Elses is 12% doing $12m in ARR across 5000 Salon Owners
|1592 Why This $12m ARR Company Had To Pivot Away From Just Live Chat, Rely on $100k+ ACV American Customers
|1591 How She Started as An Employee, Then Moved to Owner
|1590 Why Farmes Are Buying This $1000 IoT Device to Increase Crop Yield
|1589 How This Pilot Using Freemium To Get First 300 Drone Software Customers
|1588 Why 450 Enterprises Pay Him $45M+ in ARR To Help With Employee Volunteering and Donation Programs
|1587 Why Banks Pay Him $2k/year To Help Serve Lower Income Community Members
|1586 How He Built a $30M ARR Company With Just $1M Raised in PaaS Space
|1585 Why This $6M ARR CEO Deploys Physical Data Teams To Each New Customer
|1584 Why 600 Companies Pay Him $150/mo To Help With VC Updates
|1583 How They Went from $0 to $100k MRR Selling Ordering Software to 1000 Restaurants
|1582 Blockchain CEO Says Could Go To Zero, Here's Why
|1581 How This FinTech CEO Hit $10M ARR With No Expansion Revenue
|1580 Why ReviewPro CEO Sold 80% For $28M in 2016 and How He Grew to $15M in ARR Today
|1579 Growth Marketing Conf SF Dec 10th Breaks $1.5m in Revenues
|1578 Why This CEO Only Has One Pricing Axis Despite Knowing Expansion Revenue Critical
|1577 Why He Sold His $3.1m ARR Company For 3x ARR 2 Months Ago
|1576 How To Transition From $1m Agency Revenue to Pure Play SaaS
|1575 Why This $1.4M ARR CEO Wants to Double CAC Even Though You Think Thats Bad
|1574 Why This CIO Believe Indonesia Next Growth Opportunity for Team Insurance and Benefits
|1573 How Activtrak Hit $4.5M ARR With No Outside Capital
|1572 How This CEO Plans to be IPO Ready in 2 Years
|1571 Can You Figure Out Why He Won't Pay $30 to Get A $60/mo Customer?
|1570 How This $2m ARR CEO Gives Enterprises Their Own Version of Facebook
|1569 Why 1000+ Boarddecks Get Manged Using This $7m ARR Tool
|1568 Why This Medical Tech CEO Is Considering 50% Sale of His Company for $3m
|1567 How New Employee Feedback Tool Plans to Monetize
|1566 How This Thumbtack Competitor Hopes to Win with $50k in GMV Last 12 Months
