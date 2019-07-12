The Top
1595 Chegg Founder's New SaaS Company Breaks $7m ARR To Help CNBC Communicate
Osman Rashid, winner of the prestigious Ernst & Young California Entrepreneur of the Year (2009), was the co-founder and CEO of online textbook rental and student hub Chegg ($chgg), remaining involved in it until early 2010 after dramatically growing the company from its inception in 2005. Currently, he is the CEO of Convo Corp, an enterprise software company that focuses on In-Context collaboration that replaces email as the conversation tool at work.