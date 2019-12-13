The Top
1601 If All Content Becomes 3d With AR, VR, This CEO Will Be At The Center Of It
Sai Krishna is often described as an accidental entrepreneur. As an engineering undergrad, Sai built his first startup in the education technology space to power thousands of students to better use tablet PCs. Since then, he's founded, invested and mentored startups all through, particularly in the technology space. He is also an alumnus of stanford university graduate school of business, and the founder of scapic, a cloud based virtual and augmented reality content platform helping businesses and users generate AR/VR experiences without coding. Scapic was a part of Y combinator startup school, and was recently recognized by Facebook as one of India's top VR/AR startups, in their school of innovation program.