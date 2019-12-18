1607 Why She Said No To Vista Equity Despite $10m in ARR

1606 The Right Way To Use Venture Debt to Hit $320k in MRR

1605 How He Gets Movers, Trash Companies, Internet Providers To Pay Him Referral Fees on 13,000+ New Home Owners

1604 Would You Sell "One Time For Life" Plans If You're Trying to Build an Enduring SaaS Company?

1603 How She Used a Tracking Watch To Get Her First 1000 Customers, $20k MRR

1602 How He Used Dev Shop Agency to Launch ECommerce AI Tool and Get 36 First Customers

1601 If All Content Becomes 3d With AR, VR, This CEO Will Be At The Center Of It

1600 He Makes His Team Only Work 4 Days A Week Even If You Think Its Wrong

1599 How to Spin a Company Out and Run It Yourself, Even if You Have No Control To Start

1598 Mom of 2 Transitions $250k Agency to $23k/mo SaaS for Consumer Video Reviews

1597 How He Used a Search Fund To Build $7m ARR Company, Low Risk

1596 How He Got His First 700 Customers at $2/seat for Scrum Slack Bot

1595 Chegg Founder's New SaaS Company Breaks $7m ARR To Help CNBC Communicate

1594 The Main Reason He Took $1.5m Government Loan at 4% Instead of VC

1593 Why His SMB Churn is 6% When Everyone Elses is 12% doing $12m in ARR across 5000 Salon Owners

1592 Why This $12m ARR Company Had To Pivot Away From Just Live Chat, Rely on $100k+ ACV American Customers

1591 How She Started as An Employee, Then Moved to Owner

1590 Why Farmes Are Buying This $1000 IoT Device to Increase Crop Yield

1589 How This Pilot Using Freemium To Get First 300 Drone Software Customers

1588 Why 450 Enterprises Pay Him $45M+ in ARR To Help With Employee Volunteering and Donation Programs

1587 Why Banks Pay Him $2k/year To Help Serve Lower Income Community Members

1586 How He Built a $30M ARR Company With Just $1M Raised in PaaS Space

1585 Why This $6M ARR CEO Deploys Physical Data Teams To Each New Customer

1584 Why 600 Companies Pay Him $150/mo To Help With VC Updates

1583 How They Went from $0 to $100k MRR Selling Ordering Software to 1000 Restaurants

1582 Blockchain CEO Says Could Go To Zero, Here's Why

1581 How This FinTech CEO Hit $10M ARR With No Expansion Revenue

1580 Why ReviewPro CEO Sold 80% For $28M in 2016 and How He Grew to $15M in ARR Today

1579 Growth Marketing Conf SF Dec 10th Breaks $1.5m in Revenues

