1618 He's Build a $500k ARR Company Serving As POS For Latin American Owned Restaurants

1599 How to Spin a Company Out and Run It Yourself, Even if You Have No Control To Start
Bohumil studied Innovation and Operation Management in Copenhagen. He went on to work at West Virginia University Innovation center, where he was in charge of their marketing strategy. In March 2016, he returned to Slovakia, where he got an offer to join the team at Triad Advertising and take over their internal software Kontentino. After just 2 years, he and his team were able to get Kontentino into more than 800 agencies and brands around the world--Today, the software is used by famous brands, such as ASAHI beer and Volvo, as well as advertising agencies like BBDO, Ogilvy, or VML.