1622 Can You Help This Devleoper Figure Out Distribution in Recruiting Software Space?
Adrian Russo is a talent acquisition professional, who leverages his software development background to help organizations find talent. He is a Co-founder and Developer of RecruitLocator, a SaaS-based open-web, resume search tool. Adrian led technical recruiting at various organizations including National Institutes of Health, Discovery Communications, and Department of Defense. Adrian is featured in the upcoming Amazon Prime docufilm, “the Art of Recruiting.”