The Top
1633 Why He's Going $100k+ ACV From Day 1 in Recruiting Diversity Space
Scot is co-founder and CEO at TalVista. He brings more than 25 years of business management and leadership experience from fast paced startup companies. Previously, Scot ran his own consultancy focusing on marketing strategy serving fast paced startups in the HCM space. Prior to that, Scot was senior director at HireVue. Scot is a serial entrepreneur having started several businesses over his diverse career. Scot is most passionate about helping people and seeing them succeed and realizing even more than they thought possible.