The Top
1638 How He Makes Universities More Money By Keeping Students From Flunking
Ethan Keiser is the CEO and founder of StudyTree, an app leveraging artificial intelligence to provide students with a mobile academic assistant. He received his B.S from Drexel University in Computer Science before founding StudyTree. Ethan has won various business plan competitions including the Microsoft Imagine Cup and Dell Innovation Award, and regularly speaks about artificial intelligence at top education conferences. When not working on StudyTree, he spends time weightlifting and hiking. He is fluent in 7 languages: English and six computer languages.