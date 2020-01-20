The Top
1639 How This Company Hit $10M Valuation Serving Real Estate Value Investors
Marc Rutzen is the CoFounder and CEO of Enodo, an automated underwriting platform for multifamily real estate. Enodo helps users analyze more deals in less time and make better investment decisions backed by data science. Utilizing machine learning, the platform collects, cleans and analyzes real-time multifamily rent and availability data from over two million properties nationwide. Marc oversees Enodo’s data science, engineering and business teams to continually develop and release industry changing features. Marc is a Licensed Managing Broker in the State of Illinois and earned his Master of Science in Real Estate Development from Columbia University.