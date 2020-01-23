Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
1643 How His Fathers Death Helped Him Grow $0 to $50k in MRR in 8 Months
Recovering lawyer (degrees from Universidad Francisco Marroquin in Guatemala and Duke in the US, accredited to practice in Guatemala and NY). Investpreneur (investor and entrepreneur). Co-Founder at Nahual Ventures, ExeBoard, Edoo, and SoyFri. Dreamer. Guatemalan born and living in New York. I serve as Board Member in my family's business since 2015, as well as in the Guatemalan Stock Exchange, two startups, and Fundegua, a Foundation I co-founded aimed at promoting culturally and research driven aid in education and health in Guatemala and as a Trustee at Universidad Francisco Marroquin. This experiences gave me the insights and understanding to co-found ExeBoard.
Play
Title
1643 How His Fathers Death Helped Him Grow $0 to $50k in MRR in 8 Months
1642 How He Spent $150k To Buy Struggling SaaS Copmany, Now At $5M in ARR
1641 How He Helps Medical Devices Get To Market Faster, 0-$1m in ARR in 12 Months
1640 How He's Scaled to $200k in MRR off $200/mo Plans
1639 How This Company Hit $10M Valuation Serving Real Estate Value Investors
1638 How He Makes Universities More Money By Keeping Students From Flunking
1637 The Art of Shifting $60M in 1991 Revenue to Pure SaaS
1636 How 3 Month Old Harvestr Is Thinkng About Its First Paywall
1635 How He Plans to Get Churn Under 30% Annually in Event SaaS Space
1634 Why This Founder Knows He Has To be 100% Owner (And Thats Not a Bad Thing)
1633 Why He's Going $100k+ ACV From Day 1 in Recruiting Diversity Space
1632 How He Got 1000 Customers from 42,000 Free Users, $150k in MRR
1631 His Argument For Moving from SaaS to On Prem
1630 How He Used Linkedin To Close First 15 Customers, $45k in MRR for Debt Collection SaaS
1629 Will a Rebrand Help this $500k MRR Company Break 30% YoY Growth?
1628 How He Used Singularity University To Get 17 Customers, $1M in ARR In 5 Months
1627 How He Spent $200k/mo To Build $9M ARR Workflow Automation Software
1626 How He's Making $5m in ARR off $35M in GMV From B2C ECommerce Brands
1625 How $31M ARR CEO Profits $500k/mo and Cracked SMB Net Retention of 110%
1624 Why This Founder is Totally Happy Running 2 Businesses At Once
1623 How He Plans to Beat Facebook at Work with $90k From Friends and Family
1622 Can You Help This Devleoper Figure Out Distribution in Recruiting Software Space?
1621 The Unique Way He Plans to Go from $312 Million to $1 Billion
1620 How He's Managing 15% Monthly Churn, $250k in MRR
1619 How He Got first 120 Customers, $10k in MRR Selling Into Industry You Wouldn't Expect
1618 He's Build a $500k ARR Company Serving As POS For Latin American Owned Restaurants
1617 How He Closed 50,000 Seat Deals on Day 1
1616 Why Navy Vet Joined 7 Year Old SaaS Company With No Revenue
1615 Secrets to Cold Traffic to Demo to Sales Funnel with $1.8m ARR SalesProcess CEO
1614 Why 100 Enterprises Pay Him $3m ARR So Employees Can Record Training Videos

All Series

The Playbook

The Playbook

Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success. Tuchman a successful entrepreneur helps listeners to understand that challenges they face in business can ultimately become their successes just like the extraordinary guests of HSH.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs who are pursuing careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and "get a real job."
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.