The Top
1644 How He Hit Cash Flow Positive, 35 Customers, and $2M in ARR
Maarten is founder and CEO of Limecraft, dedicated to giving media professionals the best possible solution to manage their digital workflows. Prior to this, as a programme manager for the R&D department of VRT (the Belgian public service broadcaster), he introduced several innovative technologies in the business, including Artificial Intelligence for computer assisted manufacturing and automatic indexing of audiovisual media. These experiences eventually led to the incorporation of Limecraft and its unique selling proposition. Author of several distinguished publications and often invited as a speaker to conferences, Maarten is an acknowledged subject matter expert on a range of topics including multimedia techniques, semantic technologies and media production infrastructure. Relying on his critical appreciation of current and future trends, and capitalising on his extensive experience as a systems architect, he strives to move media technology beyond the state of the art.