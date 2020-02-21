1671 Why He's Planning to Raise $500k When He's Profitable, 10% EBITDA Margin
Retail Guru that has helped many retailers achieve a 360 degree view of the Customer in an Omni Channel world. Specialist in leveraging data and analytics to increase profitable sales. Implement Strategies and Tactics to compete with Amazon and...
1672 How This Lawyer Pivoted from IP Protection to CAD Editing with NASA
Forbes 30 Under 30 winner. Successful serial entrepreneur in B2B technology development and SaaS companies. Law degree from University of Heidelberg in Germany. Member of National Small Business Association's Leadership Council
1670 How This 24 Year Old Built a $12M ARR Company on $4m Raised in Influencer Marketing Attribution Space
Jesse is the founder of NeoReach. Jesse is a mentor to the Alchemist Accelerator, a Thiel Fellow, and a frequent guest lecturer at Stanford and USC. NeoReach has generated $10’s of Millions in revenue from customers like Walmart, Amazon and NBC
1669 Weird Way He Gets Customers, $1m in ARR for Data Pipeline Visibility
Paul Lappas is the CEO and Co-Founder of intermix.io. He holds multiple patents for cloud computing and performance analytics. In 2007 he co-founded GoGrid, one of the early cloud computing companies, which he grew from to over $50M in ARR.
1668 How He Got His First $1k in MRR Using Linkedin Sales Navigator
Went from identifying as a basketball player to graduating as a nuclear engineer. Worked in the nuclear industry, got an MBA, joined a fast-growing tech company and lived in 7 countries while doing so. I love art and experimenting with food, and...
1667 Top Tech Journalist Predicts We'll All Be Unemployed, Blockchain Takeover, Less Taxes!
Michael S. Malone was the world's first daily high-tech reporter, and he remains one of Silicon Valley's best-known journalists. He is the author or coauthor of nearly thirty books, including The Virtual Corporation with William Davidow.
1666 How He Got 200 E-Retailers to Pay $300/mo For One Click Management of Amazon, Etsy, Other Channels
Alan has over seventeen years of experience in building technology for a number of high growth start-ups in finance and shopping television. As CTO Alan has successfully built the technology of four start-ups involved in the first meeting to fund...
1665 How He's Using Government Loans to Build $50k MRR Visual Communication Tool for Construction Teams
Wherever he worked and whatever he worked with, his goal has always been to make things easier, faster and better. Some might call this lazy, Tom-Erik uses the title «Simplifying Evangelist". Now that smartphones are approaching a penetration of 90%...
1664 Travel Expense App Hits 6500 Customers, but ARPU data makes no sense
MBA ESSEC (France). Started his career in 2000 in the Consulting Industry (Strategy & Management). Moved to the corporate travel industry in 2005 (heading the consulting departments of CarlsonWagonlitTravel and then American Express GBT). Hired by...
1663 Why He Thinks Push Notifications Are Future with $35k in MRR, 376 Customers
I'm ambitious and tenacious. I like working and connecting with people and I enjoy the fact that the simple interactions we have with one another can have a big impact. I try to keep that in mind as I go through my day. I've had the privilege of...
1662 How He Turns Your team Into Referral Machine with $65k in MRR
I'm ambitious and tenacious. I like working and connecting with people and I enjoy the fact that the simple interactions we have with one another can have a big impact. I try to keep that in mind as I go through my day. I've had the privilege of...
1661 How Palo Alto Software Broke $14m in ARR Serving SMB's
Sabrina Parsons is CEO of Palo Alto Software, the company behind the best-selling business management software, LivePlan. Palo Alto Software is dedicated to serving the needs of entrepreneurs and small-business owners, and offers an entire suite of...
1660 Has She Cracked The Code to Selling To Governments?
Catherine is CEO and Co-Founder of CityGrows, the first self-service operating platform for local government, and has extensive experience in startups, digital marketing and civic technology. She created a social impact marketing agency, co-founded...
1659 How Brazilian SaaS CEO Hit $70k MRR in 12 Months
12 years working in brazilian software industry, first as a marketing professional, and as entrepreneur since 2012. Its CEO and cofounder from Ramper, a B2B prospecting automation software and one of the more fast growing brazillian startup that...
1658 Why 142 Production Teams Pay Him $142k/mo For Quicker File Management
Paul has worked with video and big data files for three decades and he understands the complexities of sharing those files. His experience in the broadcasting and cable industry and the contacts he nurtured through the years helped him to establish...
1657 How He Grew $10M ARR on Just $500k Raised
David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft, is a successful software entrepreneur with extensive international experience in finance, business development, sales, and marketing. Under his leadership, VanillaSoft has grown over the past decade from a small...
1656 With $40m in ARR, He's Helping Office Owners Manage Rooms and Scheduling
Paul Statham, CEO & Founder of Condeco Software, has established several successful and innovative businesses, including two exited companies. He has helped to shape the relationship between real estate and technology, establishing Condeco as one...
1655 How He Got Enterprises To Pay Him $1m in ARR For Snapchat Story Creation
1654 How He Build Astrology API SaaS To $45k in MRR
I am a technopreneur with 8+ years of experience in Product Development and Software Architect. In past, worked with MNCs on embedded and e-learning products. Built an Astrology website when in college and created AstrologyAPI.com in 2016. My areas of...
1653 Can He Stay Nimble With Deloitte As #1 Investor?
With 17 years leadership experience under his belt and a Ted Rogers MBA specialized in management of technology and innovation (gold medal 2014), Pete is currently CEO of Auvenir, a Deloitte venture that is assisting small to medium audit firms...
1652 Should You Stop $360k Agency to Go All In On New SaaS Product?
Kimia is the Co-founder and CEO of Ghostit (winner of top 10 companies to watch for 2018), speaker, and host of Content and Coffee.
1651 Is This a Smart Way to Get First $3k in MRR?
I started my professional life as a venture analyst in an angel investment network. Then, I co-founded a startup studio helping entrepreneurs from ideation to web development with my current partner. Nowadays, I am responsible for the growth and sales...
1650 How He Kept Leverage in $15m Raise Despite ARR Being Less Than $25m Raised To Date
Heath Wells is the CEO and Co-Founder of NuORDER, a B2B eCommerce platform that is revolutionizing the wholesale industry. Heath is an entrepreneur at heart, starting his first Internet-based business at the age of 15 in Adelaide, Australia. From...
1649 How He's Making Push Notifications Smarters, $75k in MRR, 35 Enterprise Customers
David is CEO of OpenBack, the mobile engagement platform which uses edge computing and machine learning to make push notifications smarter. David also co-founded www.ding.com, the $500m business that enables millions online and from 600k+ stores...
1648 How He Spun $4m ARR Influencer Marketing SaaS Out of Agency
1647 How He Plans to Beat Basecamp and Monday
Ravikiran Annaswamy is Founder and CEO of Innohabit Technologies. He is incubating various innovative products using analytics and deep learning. His current business focus is on bringing Electric Mobility to Indian market and has launched various...
1646 Why 900 SaaS CEO's Put $200m in ARR Through Him Every Year
Christian Owens is the founder and CEO of Paddle. Prior to Paddle, Christian created his first software business from his bedroom at the age of 14. Having grown the business to over $1m in revenue he decided to quit school at 16 to focus on building...
1645 How This $50k MRR Company Tells You Who's Sharing Your Links on Whatsapp Private Messages
João Romão, 30, is the founder of GetSocial.io a content & social analytics platform that helps companies like Adobe, AT&T, Sky News and MTV to better understand how audiences share their content. João is a member of the World Economic...
1644 How He Hit Cash Flow Positive, 35 Customers, and $2M in ARR
Maarten is founder and CEO of Limecraft, dedicated to giving media professionals the best possible solution to manage their digital workflows. Prior to this, as a programme manager for the R&D department of VRT (the Belgian public service...
1643 How His Fathers Death Helped Him Grow $0 to $50k in MRR in 8 Months
Recovering lawyer (degrees from Universidad Francisco Marroquin in Guatemala and Duke in the US, accredited to practice in Guatemala and NY). Investpreneur (investor and entrepreneur). Co-Founder at Nahual Ventures, ExeBoard, Edoo, and SoyFri....
