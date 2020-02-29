1680 Why Even After Raising $1.4M, $180k MRR CEO Having Trouble Hiring Developers in Finland

Add to Queue

1679 Why He's Ok Burning $7k/mo In The Early Days

Add to Queue

1678 How He Helps 1000 Companiees Measure Straetgy, Bootstrapped, $450k in MRR

Add to Queue

1677 50% Of The UK Police Force Use This Recruiting Tool, $13m ARR

Add to Queue

1676 Why 850 Farmers Pay Him $127k/mo To Manage Livestock Feeding

Add to Queue

1675 Doesn't The CEO Have to Be The First Salesperson?

Add to Queue

1674 The Weird FB Ad Headline He Uses to Sell his Rental Management Software

Add to Queue

1673 How He Sells $600/mo Software to Museums

Add to Queue

1672 How This Lawyer Pivoted from IP Protection to CAD Editing with NASA

Add to Queue

1671 Why He's Planning to Raise $500k When He's Profitable, 10% EBITDA Margin

Add to Queue

1670 How This 24 Year Old Built a $12M ARR Company on $4m Raised in Influencer Marketing Attribution Space

Add to Queue

1669 Weird Way He Gets Customers, $1m in ARR for Data Pipeline Visibility

Add to Queue

1668 How He Got His First $1k in MRR Using Linkedin Sales Navigator

Add to Queue

1667 Top Tech Journalist Predicts We'll All Be Unemployed, Blockchain Takeover, Less Taxes!

Add to Queue

1666 How He Got 200 E-Retailers to Pay $300/mo For One Click Management of Amazon, Etsy, Other Channels

Add to Queue

1665 How He's Using Government Loans to Build $50k MRR Visual Communication Tool for Construction Teams

Add to Queue

1664 Travel Expense App Hits 6500 Customers, but ARPU data makes no sense

Add to Queue

1663 Why He Thinks Push Notifications Are Future with $35k in MRR, 376 Customers

Add to Queue

1662 How He Turns Your team Into Referral Machine with $65k in MRR

Add to Queue

1661 How Palo Alto Software Broke $14m in ARR Serving SMB's

Add to Queue

1660 Has She Cracked The Code to Selling To Governments?

Add to Queue

1659 How Brazilian SaaS CEO Hit $70k MRR in 12 Months

Add to Queue

1658 Why 142 Production Teams Pay Him $142k/mo For Quicker File Management

Add to Queue

1657 How He Grew $10M ARR on Just $500k Raised

Add to Queue

1656 With $40m in ARR, He's Helping Office Owners Manage Rooms and Scheduling

Add to Queue

1655 How He Got Enterprises To Pay Him $1m in ARR For Snapchat Story Creation

Add to Queue

1654 How He Build Astrology API SaaS To $45k in MRR

Add to Queue

1653 Can He Stay Nimble With Deloitte As #1 Investor?

Add to Queue

1652 Should You Stop $360k Agency to Go All In On New SaaS Product?

Add to Queue