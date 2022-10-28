Living

How to Stop Feeling Like An Imposter and Start Feeling Like You Belong

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Reveals What He Does to Stay Focused and Productive — And It Only Takes 30 Minutes a Day.

These 30 Questions Will Help Determine Your Success

7 Outdated Habits That Will Paralyze Your Business

These outdated strategies and rules from the old economy are slowly stifling success. These are the reason good companies go bad.

You don't have to be a perfect and flawless human being. You are enough, and you can do this.

These 30 Questions Will Help Determine Your Success

The Best-Kept Secret to Cultivating Creativity and Innovation

Royal Caribbean's New Ship Opens for Reservations — And Breaks Booking Records

Icon of the Seas is said to be "the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation."

What Happens When Self-Driving Cars Crash? The Legal Ramifications of Automation

Technology is developed to improve our lives. This has meant that many traditional industries are turning to automation. Among the most notable is the automobile industry. As new practices are developed around these technological advancements, how safe are we with this technology, and what happens when things don't work as designed?

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Reveals What He Does to Stay Focused and Productive — And It Only Takes 30 Minutes a Day.

These Founders Couldn't Find Comic Books With Strong Black Characters, So They Created Them. Then Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban Invested $500,000 in Their Business.

Kanye West's Ugly Brand Breakups Expose Risks of Partnering With Public Figures. Don't Overlook These DEI Red Flags to Avoid The Same Fate.

4 Ways to Avoid the Slippery Slope of Side Hustling

You don't have to be a perfect and flawless human being. You are enough, and you can do this.

Are You Burnt Out or at Capacity?

The founder and CEO of Luminary shares how her global professional education and networking platform is helping women address the systemic challenges impacting women across all industries and sectors.

10 Simple, Productive Activities You Can Do When You Aren't Motivated to Work

How to Job Search in 2023

7 Outdated Habits That Will Paralyze Your Business

What This Viral Art Exhibition Can Teach You About Boundaries and Redefining Success

The dystopian — and depressing — "Can't Help Myself" art exhibit in the Guggenheim Museum has taken TikTok by storm for its deeper meaning on burnout, but it has connections to how we run our businesses, too. Rather than focusing on achieving success, it's time to redefine what success truly looks like.

4 Creative Side Hustles That Fight Inflation and Earn Extra Cash

The cost of living is rising worldwide, but so is the number of easy-to-use digital tools enabling micro-influencers to make money from a variety of creative content. Younger, tech-savvy people are tapping into the digital revolution to monetize their creativity in a bid to fight inflation.

Max Kraynov

You don't have to be a perfect and flawless human being. You are enough, and you can do this.

Are You Burnt Out or at Capacity?

The founder and CEO of Luminary shares how her global professional education and networking platform is helping women address the systemic challenges impacting women across all industries and sectors.

Couple Celebrating Anniversary Finds 1.90-Carat Brown Diamond. But How Much Is It Actually Worth?

Jessica and Seth Erickson of Chatfield, Minnesota learned how to properly sift for treasure that morning — then discovered the gem an hour later.

4 Steps to Take as an Entrepreneur When the Going Gets Tough

You can expect tough times at any stage of your business, most especially when you're just starting out. Here are four steps you can take to get through the challenges.

This Flight Deal Alert Service Can Make Business Travel More Affordable

Dollar Flight Club scours the web for low-price fares for domestic and international flights.

The cost of living is rising worldwide, but so is the number of easy-to-use digital tools enabling micro-influencers to make money from a variety of creative content. Younger, tech-savvy people are tapping into the digital revolution to monetize their creativity in a bid to fight inflation.

Amazon May Acquire One Medical. Here's What That Means for You.

While Amazon has the potential to establish a healthcare ecosystem with numerous stakeholders under its belt, here's how this system, if successful, might impact the customers, providers and entrepreneurs — both positively and negatively.

Social Media and The 2022 Midterm Elections: How Social Media Has Changed the Democratic Process

Amid the midterm elections, many are looking toward social media to see how the various platforms are readying themselves for this upcoming election. With the fear of spreading misinformation and chaos, many worry that social media companies are not doing all they can.

How To Craft the Perfect Professional Letter

The art of letter writing is a skill you'll need in the business world. Entrepreneur has the info you need on how to address a letter like a pro.

How to Stand Out With Confidence and Achieve Your Potential

Fear of standing out keeps people playing small. Learn how to stand out with confidence and achieve the purpose and potential designed for your life.

I'm a Workaholic. Here are 5 Ways I Overcome My Obsessive Behaviors

Instead of embracing the "grind," let's learn to embrace rest and vulnerability.

