Feeling Stuck? Change This One Simple Thing to Refocus Your Mindset. Get out of your current pattern with a small alteration to your routine.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you feel like you've hit a wall and can't move forward, sometimes you need to switch up your routine to get going again. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel suggests one change you can make is to listen to different music. If you always listen to the same tunes during your commute or workout, it can be reinforcing your current habits. Angel says to try finding new music to help stimulate your mind, or bring back an old playlist you made during a time you felt successful to return to that mindset.

Click play to find out what else you can do to get un-stuck.

