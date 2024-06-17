Get All Access for $5/mo

How Faith Powers This Entrepreneur's Ability to Persevere and Grow Marc Contreras shares his journey from humble beginnings in Mexico to becoming a successful entrepreneur in the United States.

By Jeff Fenster

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Welcome to another episode of Jeff Fenster's podcast, where he dives deep into the stories of remarkable individuals who have overcome adversity and achieved great success. For today's episode, Jeff sat down with Marco Contreras, whose journey from humble beginnings in Mexico to becoming a successful entrepreneur in the US is nothing short of remarkable.

Embracing the Journey and Giving Back

Marco's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of embracing the journey towards success. Growing up in Mexico, Marco witnessed his mother's logistics business and was inspired to follow in her footsteps. He became a customs broker, combining his passion for business with his desire to give back to the community.

Marco emphasizes the significance of personal development and positive influence in achieving both personal and professional success. He believes that taking care of oneself and continuously growing as an individual is essential to effectively help others. By focusing on self-care and personal success, Marco has been able to make a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

Dream Big, Grow, and Learn

One of the key takeaways from Marco's journey is the importance of dreaming big and having a growth mindset. He encourages everyone to set ambitious goals and take the first step towards achieving them. Marco believes that success is not just about reaching the destination but also about the growth and learning that happens along the way.

Marco's story is a testament to the power of resilience and faith. He faced numerous challenges throughout his journey, but he never let them deter him from pursuing his dreams. Instead, he embraced these obstacles as opportunities for growth and learning.

Perseverance, Positivity, and Overcoming Obstacles

Marco's story is a shining example of the value of perseverance and positivity. He believes that a positive mindset is crucial in overcoming obstacles and seizing opportunities. Marco's unwavering faith in himself and his abilities has been instrumental in his success.

As we wrap up this episode, let Marco's journey serve as a reminder that no matter where you come from or what challenges you face, you have the power to create your own success. Embrace the journey, dream big, and never stop growing. Remember, success is not just about reaching the destination, but also about the person you become along the way.

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

