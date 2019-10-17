How to Manage a Business With Courage

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kevin Wulff, Owner and Coach of Mitchell & Ness, discusses why it is important to be an entrepreneur in a corporate environment and what he learned holding executive positions at companies like Nike and Miller Brewing Company. Wulff provides insights on what toughness and courage really mean for leaders in business as well as being a competitor.

Wulff and The Playbook host David Meltzer go over a variety of topics such as the strength of company culture at places like Nike and Mitchell & Ness, the benefits of working for well-known brands and why there are advantages to "sticking to your knitting."

